U.S. ambassador pays respects to Azerbaijani martyrs

U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger paid his respects to those who lost their lives in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, according to the embassy's Twitter.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured last year and in the many years of the Karabakh conflict," the tweet reads.

September 27 is marked as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, all Azerbaijani martyrs who fought heroically in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, to liberate Azerbaijan's occupied lands, and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

On September 27, 2020, Armenia's armed forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. As a result of the 44-day combat operations, Azerbaijan liberated the provinces of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Qubadli , as well as significant territories in Khojavend, Khojaly and Shusha districts, including the city of Shusha. In the middle of the night of November 9-10, a statement on the completion of the Karabakh war was signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.