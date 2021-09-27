Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva join march in Baku to pay tribute to memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

A march, as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, who died in the battles for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as for the killed civilians and missing Azerbaijanis during the Patriotic war, was held in Baku on September 27 – the Day of Remembrance.

Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the march. The head of state laid the foundation stone for the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Museum of Victory.

A nationwide moment of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs was observed at 12:00 PM on September 27 across Azerbaijan.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at the Seaside Boulevard and paid tribute to the memory of heroic martyrs of the country.

The warships sounded sirens and fired volleys. The president and the first lady also visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev.