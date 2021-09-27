Russia records another 22,236 COVID-19 cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 22,236 to 7,443,149 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.3%.

In particular, 1,527 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 581 in the Samara region, 541 in the Voronezh region, 538 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 528 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 620,353 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 779 in the past 24 hours compared to 805 on the previous day, taking the total to 204,679.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.75%.

In particular, St. Petersburg recorded 55 deaths, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region (39), the Krasnodar Region (32), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (30), the Stavropol Region (27) and the Perm Region (27).

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 13,513 to 6,618,117 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 89% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 526 coronavirus recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 443 in the Sverdlovsk region, 360 in the Orenburg region and 357 in the Rostov region. The Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnoyarsk regions confirmed 354 recoveries each.