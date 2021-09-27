Georgia reports 663 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 663 new cases of coronavirus, 2,383 recoveries and 27 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate has come down to 4.99% of tested individuals for Covid-19 as of September 26 in comparison to 6.48% of last two weeks.

In total, 13,277 tests have been conducted around the country of which 7,302 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,975 were PCR tests.

Currently 19,404 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 14,059 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,569 patients - in hospitals, 776 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,074 patients are in critical condition of which 288 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 17,944 individuals are in self-isolation and 45 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 607,155 cases of coronavirus, 578,881 recoveries and 8,844 deaths.