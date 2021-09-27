Turkish Foreign Ministry: no meeting has been scheduled with Armenian officials

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey would coordinate all steps that would be taken in terms of re-establishing relations with Armenia amid positive statements in that regard, but no meeting has been scheduled with his Armenian counterpart in this regard.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey wants peace and stability to prevail in the region after the war. He noted that Azerbaijan has proposed a comprehensive peace agreement with Armenia, but the latter has not responded positively to the request.

Çavuşoğlu noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Ilham Aliyev frequently hold talks on the phone as "two presidents and two brothers" on a regular basis but no special instructions have been given for a meeting soon, Daily Sabah reported.