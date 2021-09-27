44% of eligible population inoculated against COVID-19 with 1st jab in N Kazakhstan

71 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, of the total daily COVID-19 cases, 90% are with symptoms. 66 infections have been detected as a result of tests taken for epidemiological indications, and five as part of epidemiological control. Of the 71 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Petropavlovsk city has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 25.

The region’s Kyzylzhar district has reported 15 daily infections, M.Zhumabayev district – seven, Shal akyn district – six, Yessil district – five, Zhambyl district – four, G. Musrepov district - three, while Akkaiynsk, Aiyrtausk, and Mamlyutsk districts have recorded two infections each.

932 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours.