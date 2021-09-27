Updated Strategic Planning Policy Guidelines to be submitted to Putin Nov

Russia's Security Council has approved a draft of Russia's Strategic Planning Policy Guidelines, the chief of Russia's Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, told the media on Monday, adding that the draft would be updated and presented to the head of state for approval in November, TASS reports.

He said that "the Security Council under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin has adopted additional measures for improving the system of strategic planning."

"Special attention was paid to the need for enhancing the effectiveness of bodies of power for the sake of achieving balanced goals in the field of national security and socio-economic development. In the light of this, the Security Council considered and approved a draft of Russia's Strategic Planning Policy Guidelines," the Security Council's news release quotes Patrushev as saying.

"The considered draft will be updated and submitted to the head of state for approval in November," Patrushev said.