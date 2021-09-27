Azerbaijan to hold meeting of FMs of Turkic Council member countries

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Turkic Council member countries will be held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

At today's meeting of the Foreign ministers of the Turkic Council countries in Istanbul, issues of preparation for the summit of the heads of the participating countries of the organization were discussed.

The summit is scheduled for November 12 in Istanbul, Cavusoglu noted.

"A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Turkic Council countries will be held in Azerbaijan before the summit," Cavusoglu said.