Turkish leader calls President Aliyev on Remembrance Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on September 27 in connection with Remembrance Day, AzerNews reports citing Azertag.

The Turkish president once again expressed his condolences to Aliyev over the martyrs killed in the Great Patriotic War.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also conveyed his congratulations on the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani army in the Second Karabakh War.

Aliyev thanked the Turkish leader and praised the political and moral support provided by Erdogan to Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War. The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue to develop and strengthen in all directions.