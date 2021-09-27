Afghanistan envoy withdraws from UN General Assembly debate

Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Nations has pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly on Monday, Al Jazeera reports.

Ghulam Isaczai, who represented president Ashraf Ghani’s government that was overthrown last month, was due to defy the Taliban with a speech but his name was removed from the list of speakers.

“We have received information that the Member State [Afghanistan] withdrew its participation in the General Debate which was scheduled for today,” Monica Grayley, spokesperson for the assembly’s president, told Al Jazeera.