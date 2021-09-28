U.S. State Department spokesman tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price announced Monday he is entering a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

"After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days," Price tweeted. "I'm feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines."

Price, who was vaccinated, tested positive after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York City last week, where he spent time with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Monday morning, according to State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter during a call with reporters. She also said none of the other members of the travel team is showing symptoms, Fox News reported.