Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,000 per 1,00 cubic meters first time in history

The price of gas in Europe for the first time in history surpassed $1000 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The price of the October futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands accelerated its growth to $1,031.3 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The overall growth in gas prices on Tuesday has already exceeded 11%, TASS reported.

Experts said earlier that gas prices in Europe could reach $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters under certain conditions.