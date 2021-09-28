Medvedev comments on Russia's State Duma elections

There is no need to respond to external attempts to question the legitimacy of Russian elections, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, who also serves as Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with the RT TV channel.

When asked how Russia should react to some Western countries' attempts to question the recent State Duma elections even before the start of the voting process, Medvedev said: "We don't care a bit about such allegations. We are an independent country, a big country that enjoys sovereignty over all of its territory. We have our own laws. So whatever they say, it doesn't matter to us," TASS cited him as saying.