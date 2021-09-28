Supporters of ASALA terrorists hold protest action against Azerbaijan in France (PHOTOS)

A protest action of the local Armenian diaspora took place on Sunday in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris. Its participants demanded that Baku extradite to Yerevan all the saboteurs arrested after the end of the Karabakh war, who entered the territory of Azerbaijan in the status of international terrorists in order to kill Azerbaijani military and civilians.

It is noteworthy that supporters of international terrorism were among the protesters, according to the photos received by Vestnik Kavkaza.



The photographs show a man and a woman wearing a T-shirt with the symbols of ASALA, a terrorist group of Armenian nationalists that killed 46 people and injured 299. ASALA symbols are still very popular among the most radical elements of the Armenian diaspora.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted yesterday that during the Patriotic War the Azerbaijani army "has not only restored our territorial integrity, we have not only expelled the enemy from our land, we have not only restored our national dignity, we have also smashed the head of Armenian fascism." At the same time, outside the Azerbaijan Republic, Armenian fascism hasn't gone anywhere, for example the French authorities do nothing to neutralize it.