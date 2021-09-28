Georgian PM: If ‘coward Saakashvili’ returns, he will be arrested

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said if Georgia’s third president Mikheil Saakashvili will return for the October 2 municipal elections in Georgia, he will be arrested.

"Today the state is powerful and Mikho (Mikheil Saakashvili) and his gang must understand it is not 2003 (when the United National Movement under Saakashvili overthrew Eduard Shevardnadze’s government). Every provocation will be strictly responded by the state within the law. If Saakashvili, this coward, decides that there is no place for him (in Ukraine) and returns to Georgia, the law will be enforced and he will go to prison," Garibashvili said.

Saakashvili, who currently chairs the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian National Reforms Council, has posted a photo of a reserved ticket from Ukraine to Georgia for the evening of the day of municipal elections in Georgia, Agenda.ge reported.

Saakashvili who served as the country’s third president from 2004 to 2013 left Georgia back in 2013 after the Georgian Dream came to power in 2012. He faces several criminal charges such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests on November 7, 2007, raiding of TV channel Imedi by riot police,illegal take-over of the property and other crimes.