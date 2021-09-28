Georgian PM to visit Azerbaijan

The visit of the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to Azerbaijan will take place on September 29, 2021, the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

Garibashvili will pay a one-day visit to Baku. According to the embassy, Garibashvili will take part in the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic issues.

In addition, he is expected to meet with the President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.