Turkey to deliver aid to Afghanistan via Pakistan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced that humanitarian aid will be sent to Afghanistan by land via Pakistan, as it is faster and less costly.

Çavuşoğlu answered the questions of journalists after the presidential Cabinet meeting on Monday.

When asked whether there was contact with the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan, Çavuşoğlu said: "There is a meeting at the ambassador level. We have not been there yet, they have not come. They need humanitarian aid, food, medicine and winter is coming. We are talking about these needs."

When asked about the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Çavuşoğlu said: "We also advise everyone on this issue. The country should not collapse and its economy should not collapse. We held meetings with AFAD (Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), Kızılay (Turkish Red Crescent) and other relevant institutions in the field. There was an agreement between us, especially about getting aid from Pakistan and sending aid there. It was also on the agenda at the Cabinet meeting."

"We will send humanitarian aid. We will take most of it from Pakistan and send it by land. It is both faster and less costly. We will increase the amount of humanitarian aid in the coming days," Daily Sabah cited the diplomat as saying.