Imedi TV poll: Georgian Dream – 49.6%, UNM – 25.9%

The ruling Georgian Dream party has 49.6% support in the municipal elections, Imedi TV commission poll says.

The opposition United National Movement (UNM) comes next with 25.9% of support.

Other parties with the highest voter support include: For Georgia – 5.3%, Alliance of Patriots – 4.1%, European Georgia – 2.7%, Lelo – 2.6%, The Third Force – 2.2%, Girchi-More Freedom – 2%, Labour Party – 1.8%, Citizens – 1.5%, Girchi – 0.9%.

Meanwhile, ruling party mayoral candidate Kakha Kaladze would receive 53.6% of the votes if the elections were held today; 27.7% would vote for UNM candidate Nika Melia. Other candidates receive less than 10% of support from the potential voters.

The poll conducted by Gorbi between September 10-19 is based on 2,000 face-to-face interviews countrywide. It includes only the responds of the voters who have confirmed their intention to the interviewers to cast ballot on October 2, Agenda.ge reported.

Overall 241 mayoral and 2,845 majoritarian candidates are running for the local elections and over 3.4 million country’s citizens will be able to elect them in various cities of Georgia.

The mayoral candidate must receive more than 50% of votes in the local self-government elections while the majoritarian candidate must obtain over 40% of votes to gain the victory in the first round.