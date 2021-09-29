44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: third day, September 29, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

On the third day of the war, September 29, all night fierce fighting continued, the invaders tried to return to abandoned positions near Agdere in the northeast of the front line and in the Jebrail and Fizuli districts in the south. In the morning, shelling of Azerbaijan's border Dashkesan region began. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani liberation army launched a counter-offensive in the Fizuli direction.

In order to balance the series of defeats on the battlefield, the Armenian Defense Ministry came up with new fake news, declaring the re-occupation of a number of Azerbaijani territories and the elimination of the F-16 fighter, which had never been in service with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, by the Armenian air defense. Information was also disseminated about sending the Armenian ministers' sons to the front without specifying who and where exactly. Meanwhile, the number of Azerbaijani civilians who suffered from the Armenian shelling continued to grow.

Responding to calls for a ceasefire from abroad, Azerbaijan once again emphasized that hostilities have been and will be conducted exclusively within the Azerbaijani borders. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continued to publish videos about the destruction of military equipment of the invaders. At about 10:00 it became known about a counter-offensive in the Khojavend region, where the motorized rifle regiment of the invaders was eliminated. In the Jebrail region, the commander of the artillery division, the colonel of the occupation forces of Armenia, was destroyed.



At 11:00 it became known that the complete evacuation of the occupiers, separatists and illegal settlers from Khankendi was organised. At the same time, Yerevan's threat of long-range missile strikes against peaceful Azerbaijani cities far from the front was voiced for the first time, which was subsequently implemented. By this time, 10 civilians of Azerbaijan had already died under artillery shelling, journalists in the village of Gapanli came under fire, and a shell hit a medical center in the village of Garadaghly.

After 12:00, information appeared about the advance of Azerbaijani troops from Araz to the north, to the village of Hadrut. Yerevan, through the lips of puppets in Khankendi, began to express dissatisfaction with the neutrality of Russia. Iran announced that it did not supply Armenia with weapons. Paris decided to resume the constructive work of the OSCE Minsk Group, Switzerland said it is ready to host meetings to support the negotiation process. The United States once again called for an immediate ceasefire, and the Kremlin - for negotiations. At the same time, the UN Security Council does not announce the agenda of the evening meeting.



By 14:30 the instigators of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict arrived in Khankendi. A series of new fake news has appeared about the attack on the Armenian city of Vardenis and the presence of mercenaries from the Azerbaijani side. Baku announced its intention to liquidate the Armenian S-300. Former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta announced the threat of the occupiers to the security of Europe.

By the evening, the number of Azerbaijani civilians killed under the shelling of the Armenian Armed Forces rose to 12 people. After 19:00 it became known about the destruction of several more officers of the occupation forces.

In the evening, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan responded to questions from the hosts of the program aired on the Russia-1 TV channel. The Armenian leader summed up all the fakes in Yerevan's arsenal. After that, Pashinyan canceled the Armenian delegation's visit to a meeting of the bilateral commission on military-technical cooperation in Russia.

Thus, on the third day of the war, September 29, fighting continued on the northeastern and southern fronts. The Azerbaijani army began to move north to Hadrut from Araz, and the occupying troops of Armenia made unsuccessful attempts to re-seize the previously liberated lands. Yerevan has set up a fake factory to "balance" the Azeri side recording facts about the course of hostilities. The shelling of Azerbaijani settlements in the front-line zone and on the border of the two countries has intensified.