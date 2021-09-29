White House speaking with OPEC about oil prices

The White House is staying in communication with OPEC about oil prices and looking at every tool to address its cost, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said on Tuesday after Brent crude topped $80 per barrel for the first time in nearly three years.

"I would assure you we're not only engaged with OPEC, we're looking at every means we have to lower gas prices," Psaki said during the White House briefing, according to Reuters.