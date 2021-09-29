John Kerry to embark on European tour

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Geneva, Switzerland; Milan, Italy; and Paris, France from September 29 to October 6, 2021.

Kerry will engage with counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis and raise global climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

In Geneva, on September 29, Secretary Kerry will meet with business leaders to discuss the role of the private sector in scaling innovative clean technologies and tackling the climate crisis.

In Milan, from September 30 to October 2, Secretary Kerry will attend the Pre-COP, a preparatory meeting held a month before the Conference of the Parties.

In Paris, from October 3-6, Secretary Kerry will attend a meeting at the Élysée Palace on mobilizing global financial flows to tackle the climate crisis, and will attend the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Ministerial, “Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future.”