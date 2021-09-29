Georgian PM visiting Azerbaijan today

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is visiting Azerbaijan today, where he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

During the visit Georgian and Azerbaijani intergovernmental economic commissions, chaired by Garibashvili and Aliyev, will hold a meeting and sign a memorandum on cooperation.

Aliyev is scheduled to host Garibashvili and members of the Georgian delegation at a working dinner later today, Agenda.ge reported.

The Georgian delegation is composed of Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Economy Minister Natia Turnava and head of the Administration of the Government of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili.

The last meeting between Garibashvili and Aliyev took place in Baku back in May 2021.