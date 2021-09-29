North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

North Korea test-fired a new hypersonic missile, Hwasong-8 on September 28, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the paper, the tests were held at a testing range in the northern Jagang Province.

During the test, the missile’s maneuverability and stability were confirmed. Besides, the North Korean military noted the stable work of the missile’s engine and fuel system, the paper said.

No information about the distance covered by the missile is available so far.

Hwasong-8 was designed by the Academy of Defense Science of the DPRK under the five-year plan of development of strategic weapons. During the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, North Korean leader Kim Jong UN said his country continues its hypersonic missile program.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday that North Korea fired a short-range missile towards the Sea of Japan. According to preliminary estimates, the projectile covered about 200 kilometers, reaching the maximum altitude of about 30 kilometers.

On September 15, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, which fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles covered the distance of about 800 kilometers and reached the maximum altitude of about 60 kilometers.

On September 13, North Korea also announced successful testing of a new long-range cruise missile, which was held on September 11 and 12.