Georgia reports 1,929 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,929 new cases of coronavirus, 1,914 recoveries and 33 deaths in the past 24 hours.

19,521 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia. 32,522 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 18,251 of the 32,522 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,271 were PCR tests.

The country has had 611,269 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 6.16 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

582,805 of the 611,269 patients have recovered, while 8,917 have died from the virus.

4,278 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,068 of the 4,278 patients are in critical condition. 272 of the 1,068 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

14,517 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 15,590 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 8,900,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.

1,774,769 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 796,129 have been completely vaccinated.