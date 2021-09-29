Russian Foreign Ministry comments on issue of Nuland's visit to Moscow

The question of issuing an entry visa to U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is being considered, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Ryabkov told the media, when asked about her possible visit.

"As of today Nuland does not have a valid entry visa. The question is being considered," Ryabkov said.

On September 25, when asked if Nuland's visit was a possibility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State were preparing a number of contacts.