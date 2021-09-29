Georgian and French Presidents meet in Paris

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili who is on a working visit to France has met with her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

At the Triumphal Arch the two presidents paid tribute to the memory of those who have died for France. Photo: Georgian President's press office

Salome Zurabishvili left for France on September 26. During her visit the Georgian president has posthumously awarded a number of distinguished Georgians, Agenda.ge reported.