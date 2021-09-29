Two terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Turkey

At least two terrorists were neutralized in an anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the armed terrorists were targeted by local gendarmerie forces in the Bestler-Dereler district of the Sirnak province during Operation Eren-13.

The terrorists’ affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terrorist group has been active in the region.

The ministry added operations against terrorists in the region are ongoing, Anadolu Agency reported.