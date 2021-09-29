Kremlin: growing COVID-19 incidence in Russia needs close attention

The Kremlin sees an upward trend in the COVID-19 incidence in Russia, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Wednesday, noting that the situation required close attention.

"We see that the figures are surging. Unfortunately, we observe another trend towards an increase of the COVID-19 incidence," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Peskov also mentioned that the state authorities saw "very grim record high of COVID-19 fatalities." "Of course, this requires our attention," he admitted.

Russia on Wednesday reported 857 new coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the second day in a row it has set that record.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 22,430 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.