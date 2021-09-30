Get Sputnik jab, Putin tells Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday he should use Russia's Sputnik for his next booster jab and boasted of high antibody levels as he hosted the Turkish leader for talks.

In a warm exchange after three hours of talks at Putin's residence in the resort city of Sochi, Putin said he had recently spent an entire day with an infected aide but had not contracted the coronavirus.

"I have high levels of antibodies, thank God I got lucky," Putin told Erdogan in his palm tree-lined residence.

"So next time you get vaccinated again (use) Sputnik," Putin said in remarks broadcast on state television.

Erdogan said he had already had a Pfizer booster jab and had an antibody level of 1,100.

"Next time then," Putin replied.

Earlier this month the 68-year-old Kremlin chief spent two weeks in self-isolation after dozens of cases were detected in his inner circle.