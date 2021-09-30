44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: fourth day, September 30, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

The fourth day of the war, September 30, 2020, began with the UN Security Council's call for an immediate ceasefire. At the same time, the UN Security Council did not confirm its own resolutions of 1993 demanding the withdrawal of the occupation troops of Armenia from the territory of Azerbaijan. Later, the ECHR made the same appeal to Azerbaijan and Armenia.



By morning, the positions of the occupying army's two battalions in the northeastern sector of the front were destroyed. The invaders responded with a focused artillery bombardment of Terter, in the first hours of the attack 7 people were injured. Later, shelling of the settlements of the Goranboy region resumed. The losses among the occupiers by the beginning of the fourth day of the war were estimated at 2,300 people.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan decided not to apply to the CSTO for help, realizing that none of the organization's member countries would help Yerevan to occupy the Azerbaijani territories. He also said that he was not considering bringing international peacekeepers into Azerbaijani territory.



By 9:00 am, a large group of occupation forces, holding the northeastern section of the "Ohanyan line", was surrounded in the Aghdam-Terter direction. By 12:00 the command post of the artillery regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed, which paralyzed the control of the occupation forces. The reserves of the invaders arriving from Armenia were destroyed.

For the first time, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited the soldiers wounded in battles. At the meeting the Azerbaijani leader stressed that the moment of truth had come in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. FIFA reacted to the death of young Azerbaijani football player Shahriyar Gurbanov, who was killed along with his entire family during the shelling of the Armenian Armed Forces in the village of Gashalti.



By 15:00, the counter-offensive of the liberation army began towards Agdere. At the same time, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia offered to hold talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Tbilisi, and Germany offered Russia and Turkey to act as mediators. The death toll of civilians in Azerbaijan as a result of shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces increased to 14 people, 9 schools were damaged in the front-line settlements.

At about 17:00 it became known about the first use of Tochka-U tactical missile system by the occupation forces since the beginning of active hostilities - in the future, they will be fired at Azerbaijani cities far from the front. At the same time, the Armenian Ministry of Defense spread fake news about the participation of Turkish fighters in the battles.



Shortly before 19:00, the battle flag and documents of one of the occupation battalions near Agdere were captured, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported on the course of hostilities for the day. The Russian Foreign Ministry offered the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold talks in Moscow. Closer to 21:00, footage of the liquidation of the Armenian SZO "Grad" was published. Baku again drew attention to Yerevan's use of mercenaries in battles.

Thus, on the fourth day of the war, the gradual advance of Azerbaijani troops into the depths of the occupation zone took place, and the elimination of the inviders' reserves arriving from Armenia began. Yerevan, in turn, focused on shelling Terter and producing fake news to cover up its own war crimes.