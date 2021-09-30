Azerbaijan and Georgia sign co-op agreements

Several agreements were signed between Azerbaijan and Georgia within the meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

The minister tweeted that an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the fields of conformity assessment, standardization and metrology, as well as memorandums of understanding between Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and respective agencies of Georgia were signed within a framework of the meeting of joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"The implementation of issues arising from these documents will be important in the development of our mutually beneficial relations," the minister tweeted.