Putin offers Russia’s participation in NPP construction in Kazakhstan

Russia can build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan and provide other support to the republic in this area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia offers our partners, including Kazakhstan, assistance and support in the construction and operation of nuclear power plants if they make such decisions," Putin said.

"In particular, we could talk about the construction of a Russian-designed nuclear power plant in the republic," Putin said, adding that he also meant developing an entire industry and training personnel. "The impact of nuclear power plants on air pollution is negligible. Russian specialists are striving to consistently reduce the load on the atmosphere," the Russian leader stressed.

In 2019, the President of Russia, at a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, proposed expanding cooperation between Moscow and Nur-Sultan in the energy sector and building a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan using Russian technologies. On September 1, 2021, Tokayev urged to review the possibility of developing safe nuclear energy in the country within a year.