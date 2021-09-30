Georgia reports 1,743 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,743 new cases of coronavirus, 2,266 recoveries and 29 deaths in the past 24 hours.

18,969 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

36,047 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 20,685 of the 36,047 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,362 were PCR tests.

The country has had 613,012 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 6.04 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

585,071 of the 613,012 patients have recovered, while 8,946 have died from the virus.

4,223 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,045 of the 4,223 patients are in critical condition. 260 of the 1,045 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

14,012 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 15,583 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 8,900,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 1,774,769 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 796,129 have been completely vaccinated.