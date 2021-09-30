Neo-Nazi plotting terrorist attack detained in Russia’s Far East

Federal Security Service has detained in Russia’s Far Eastern Vladivostok the leader of a neo-Nazi group, who was plotting a terrorist attack, the Public Relations Center of the FSB said on Thursday.

"The FSB’s department in Vladivostok prevented the preparation of a terrorist attack. The leader of the regional neo-Nazi group ‘Pravyie Primorya’, born in 2000, who was plotting a terrorist attack using an improvised explosive device, has been apprehended," the FSB reported.

The young man intended to commit a terrorist attack "in order to influence the government’s decisions regarding migration policy," TASS reported.

FSB officers seized components for synthesizing explosives, instructions for the manufacture and use of an improvised explosive device, four bladed weapons as well as the charter of a right-wing radical group containing calls for violence. "A criminal case has been launched under Part 1 of Articles 30 and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparing a terrorist attack)," the FSB stated.