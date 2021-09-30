People with SARS symptoms to be tested for COVID-19 antigen in Moscow

The patients with SARS symptoms in Moscow will undergo mandatory rapid testing for antigen to COVID-19 from October 1, the capital’s Deputy Mayor for Social Development, Anastasia Rakova, announced on Thursday.

"In July, on a trial basis, we started to carry out rapid testing for COVID-19 antigen in patients with SARS symptoms. The tests have a high sensitivity, in 85% of cases, the results coincide with the tests conducted by the PCR method. Due to the high efficiency and amid the growing coronavirus incidence, we decided to approve a new algorithm for working with patients. Now, such an antigen test will be mandatory for all patients with SARS symptoms. <...> The new rules will take effect from October 1, 2021," Rakova noted.

A rapid test for antigen to COVID-19 allows to diagnose the infection with a high probability in 10-20 minutes. Such tests will be carried out not only among patients with SARS symptoms but also among those who live with them if the antigen test is positive. Along with a rapid testing, the tests by the PCR method will be conducted. As the deputy mayor mentioned, this approach allows to promptly set diagnosis, which means that treatment can be started on the same day.

A positive COVID-19 test will be considered a confirmed case of the infection, after that, the doctors will define a treatment scheme, give medications and consent for self-isolation. The relevant order has been signed by the Head of Moscow Healthcare Department.