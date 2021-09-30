Russian Foreign Ministry: organizing meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan requires serious preparation

The organization of new negotiations between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan by the OSCE Minsk Group requires serious preparation, Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexei Zaitsev said today, answering the question of Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent Oleg Kusov about the assessment of the Azerbaijani leader's readiness for a personal meeting with Armenian Prime Minister under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"Russia has always proceeded from the fact that regular dialogue, especially at the high level, contributes to achieving mutual understanding and maintaining a constructive atmosphere for solving problematic issues," Alexey Zaitsev said in the first place.



"Thanks to the Russian president's intensive contacts with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia that it was possible to stop the bloodshed in Karabakh and sign a trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, which laid the foundation for establishing a peaceful life in the region," the deputy official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As you understand, the organization of such meetings at the highest level requires serious preparation. We presume that the Minsk Group co-chairs' visit to the region will help create favorable conditions for this," he concluded.



Earlier, the President of Azerbaijan, answering a question about a possible call to Pashinyan, explained in an interview with France 24 TV that usually all summit meetings were held within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, so that he never had a telephone conversation with any leader of Armenia.



"Probably, it’s not the right way to do it. But if the Minsk Group co-chairs suggest such a meeting, of course we will not be against it," the head of state emphasized.