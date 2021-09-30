Erdogan: Turkey is looking at further cooperation with Russia

Turkey is considering more joint defence industry steps with Russia including for fighter jets and submarines, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with President Vladimir Putin, despite a U.S. warning of further sanctions.

On the return flight to Turkey from the talks, Erdogan told reporters he also proposed working with Russia on construction of two more nuclear power plants, and Putin suggested developing platforms for space rocket launches, broadcaster NTV reported.

In his comments to journalists after Wednesday’s talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Erdogan did not mention further S-400 purchases but said Turkey would not back down, and highlighted other possible defence projects with Russia.

“We had the opportunity to discuss comprehensively what steps to take in the production of plane engines, what steps to take regarding fighter jets,” he said, adding that other measures could include building ships and submarines.

Russia’s Rosatom is building a nuclear power plant in Akkuyu in southern Turkey, and Erdogan said he suggested that Russia collaborate on construction of two further planned plants.