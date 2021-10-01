Russia reporting upward tendencies in COVID incidence

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova has called on Russians to observe coronavirus restrictions amid the incidence growth in the country.

"Another difficult period is coming. We observe a growth in [coronavirus] incidence. I would like to ask people to be prudent, observe all restrictions and take care of themselves and their relatives," she said on Thursday.

Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said earlier that Russia has been reporting upwards tendencies in coronavirus morbidity for the third week in a row amid another seasonal growth in flu and respiratory diseases cases.

To date, 7,511,026 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,672,767 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 207,255 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.