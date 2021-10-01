Garibashvili: Georgia to ensure free, transparent elections

The Georgian government will spare no effort to ensure a free and safe environment for transparent elections, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at the meeting with the representatives of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

Garibashvili noted that since 2012, six elections have been held in the country, which have been assessed by the international community as free and democratic.

Irakli Garibashvili also said that the Georgian government appreciates the interest and support of partners and their engagement in the further consolidation of Georgia’s democratic institutions.

PM Garibashvili thanked the NDI and IRI representatives for delegating their experts for the upcoming self-government elections despite the ongoing pandemic, Agenda.ge reported.

The NDI and IRI will publish their electoral assessment reports several weeks after the October 2 self-government elections.

Georgia will elect mayors and city council members on October 2.