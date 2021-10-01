Gazprom confirms 1 month contract extension with Moldova

Gazprom confirms the extension of the current contract with Moldovagaz for the supply of gas for one month starting on October 1, 2021, according to the Russian gas holding statement on Thursday.

Earlier, the Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova, Andrei Spinu, said that the contract for the supply of Russian gas to Moldova was extended until October 31, 2021. Moldovagaz confirmed this statement. According to the company, the "negotiations on longer terms and contract price terms will continue."

Moldova would like to keep the current prices and contract details as before. Currently, the cost of gas for the republic in the warm season is calculated by taking into account the conjuncture of the German gas hub NCG, during this period prices decline. During the cold season, which accounts for up to 80% of gas consumed by Moldova, its cost is tied to the situation on the diesel fuel and fuel oil market. Last year, Moldova imported fuel at an average price of $ 148.87 per 1,000 cubic meters including transportation costs to the border.