FSB foils terrorist plot in Karachay-Cherkessia

The FSB has prevented a terrorist attack in Karachay-Cherkessia, which was plotted by a resident of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (KBR) on the orders of the IS terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), the FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service in Cherkessk of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic has prevented a terrorist attack against law enforcement officers. A resident of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic born in 2001, who plotted the attack on the instructions of ISIS militants, has been apprehended," the Public Relations Center noted.

Components and tools for making an improvised explosive device have been confiscated from the terrorist, and correspondence with members of the terrorist organization confirming his criminal intent was found on the defendant’s mobile phone.

"During the investigative activities, the detainee confessed," the FSB says. A criminal case has been launched under Part 1 of Articles 30 and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparing a terrorist attack), and under Part 2 of Article 205.5 (Participation in the activities of a terrorist organization).