Georgia reports 1,751 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,751 new cases of coronavirus, 1,633 recoveries and 30 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate has come down to 4.1% of tested individuals for Covid-19 as of September 30 in comparison to 5.80% of last two weeks.

In total, 42,657 tests have been conducted around the country of which 28,199 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,458 were PCR tests.

Currently 19,057 individuals remain infected with Covid-19, of which: 14,120 patients are undergoing treatment at home, 4,169 patients - in hospitals, 768 patients - in the clinical-hotels.

In addition, 1,019 patients are in critical condition of which 247 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 15,170 individuals are in self-isolation and 70 individuals are under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 614,763 cases of coronavirus, 586,704 recoveries and 8,976 deaths.