Gazprom starts gas supplies to Hungary bypassing Ukraine

On October 1, Gazprom began supplying gas to Hungary under the long-term contract, signed on September 27, through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline (a continuation of Turkish Stream) and pipelines in South-Eastern Europe.

The holding said earlier, a total of two contracts were signed with a total volume of up to 4.5 bln cubic meters per year, the term of each of contract is 15 years.

In 2020, Gazprom supplied Hungary with 8.6 bln cubic meters of gas. This is the second largest figure in the last 12 years.

Meanwhile, Kiev announced its disappointment with the contract and promised to contact the European Commission (EC) to provide an assessment of its compliance with European energy legislation. The EC, in turn, said that they are studying the possible consequences of a new long-term contract between Hungary and Gazprom.