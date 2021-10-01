Saakashvili claims to be in Georgia 

Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili published a video on his Facebook page on Friday, in which he claims to have arrived in the Georgian city of Batumi.

"This is my Batumi," Saakashvili said. "It was expected to host my Batumi American Technological University that was destroyed. We would have had a vaccine now, and the coronavirus would not have claimed so many lives. I missed the place a lot, my dream has come true today," he added.

The ex-president earlier wrote on Facebook that he had returned to his home country after spending eight years overseas. However, a Georgian Interior Ministry official said that Saakashvili had not crossed the country's border, TASS reported.

The former president said on Monday that he had bought an airline ticket to Tbilisi for the night of October 2 to be in time for local elections. Photos of his booked ticket later emerged on the Internet. The Georgian authorities have repeatedly stated that Saakashvili would be arrested upon arrival.