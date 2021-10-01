UK government believes fuel crisis stabilising

UK Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke told Sky News the petrol crisis is "back under control" as more fuel is now being delivered to petrol stations than is being sold.

After days of long queues at petrol stations and with many running out of fuel, Clarke said the main message is "there is enough fuel".

But retailers have warned that petrol stations are still running out of fuel faster than they can be resupplied amid reports of long queues continuing in some parts of the country.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) suggested the easing of the situation in recent days appeared to have stalled, with 27% of stations having run dry - the same percentage as on Wednesday.

But disputing this, Clarke told Sky News' Kay Burley on Thursday morning: "That crisis is now absolutely something which is back under control. More fuel is now being delivered to petrol stations than sold, we're confident the commercial market can resolve this."

"The most important message is the resilience of the fuel supply chain is improving," Clarke said. "If people just shop normally, this will correct itself."

But motorists continue to say there is not enough fuel. Some roads around London have become gridlocked as drivers hunted for fuel, with some filling up water bottles and reports of violence.