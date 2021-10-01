‘Smart’ cargo parachute tests completed in Russia

Rostec’s press service on Wednesday announced the completion of factory tests for a transport parachute system by the Technodinamika Holding (part of the Rostec state corporation), which can, with the aid of a navigation system, automatically deliver about 250 kg of cargo as accurately as possible.

"The holding’s invention demonstrated its reliability during factory trials that lasted six months. During that time, the system was used in the Moscow and Ryazan Regions, as well as in Crimea. Now we are moving on to the stage of flight testing, which we are planning to complete in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, our designers have already upgraded their own development, increasing its load capacity to 500 kg. This system is currently undergoing research tests," the press service cites CEO Igor Nasenkov as saying.

The transport system consists of a landing platform, a parachute with a controllable wing-type dome, as well as equipment for automatic flight and guidance. The system is guided by the coordinates of GLONASS or GPS, it can be controlled from the ground or descend in a "managed" mode. In this case, the cargo follows the "leading" parachutist.

"The main advantage of the system is its accuracy. The tests confirmed that a landing error doesn’t exceed 100 meters when dropped from an altitude of 4,000 m. This makes it possible to cut the deployment time and plan its delivery at a qualitatively new level. The parachute capacities enable it to drop various weapons, equipment, and ammunition," the Rostec aviation cluster stressed.

The system was created at the initiative of specialists from the Polyot Ivanovo Parachute Plant within the Technodinamika Group.