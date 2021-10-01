Kremlin keeping close eye on ‘alarming’ COVID-19 situation in Russia

The Russian regions have been taking measures in response to changes in the coronavirus situation, and the Kremlin has been keeping a close eye on how these particularly concerning developments are unfolding, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Now measures are being taken, as they say, on the ground, and as you can see, the regions are reacting in different ways. They introduce different restrictions. So, we will see how [the situation] will further develop," Peskov said.

"The developments are bad so far, which is alarming," the Kremlin spokesman added, replying to a question about the uptick in the mortality rates.

According to Peskov, it is not correct to compare the current situation with that of spring 2020, when the non-working days were introduced countrywide. "No, the figures were different then, and the rate of increase was different," TASS cited the press secretary as saying.

"Each region takes these decisions [on restrictions] on their own. These measures are not static, they can decrease or, the opposite, increase depending on how the figures change down the road, or how occupied hospital beds will be," Peskov concluded.