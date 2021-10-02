Mikheil Saakashvili releases letter from prison

My freedom and, more importantly, the freedom of Georgia depends entirely on your activity and fight ability in the coming days, - third President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili says in a letter sent from Rustavi Penitentiary Establishment No. 12,InterPressNews reports.

According to him, he has been expecting arrest after leaving Kiev.

"My dear comrades and my dear Georgian society, when I left everything in Kiev and arrived, I knew that I would most likely be arrested. I would be arrested on the basis of completely fabricated false verdicts, which were delivered including at the behest of Putin. No country in the world recognizes this verdict except Russia, but I still came because I believe in my country and each of you. I would very much like to ask you all to go to the polls so that not a single vote is lost, and after that we will all defend the results of the referendum together. My freedom and, more importantly, the freedom of Georgia depends entirely on your turnout and fight ability in the coming days. International support also depends on this. Please do not hesitate and believe that our victory is in our own hands. I love you, your loyal Mikheil Saakashvili," reads Mikheil Saakashvili’s letter.