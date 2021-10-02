Mutual recognition of vaccination certificates is rational, Murashko says
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the United States "heard Russia’s arguments" on the issue of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates against coronavirus.
"They heard the arguments, they understand that the step is rational because the approval of a vaccine for sale on the market and the approval of a drug as a prophylaxis of the COVID-19 disease are different processes," TASS quotes the minister as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
