Chechnya to host Canopy Formation Russian Cup

The Akhmat Kadyrov Canopy Formation Cup of Russia will take place in Chechnya, the deputy head of the Russian Special Forces University, Alexander Korovin said.

"In the North Caucasus, this competition will be held for the first time. The event will take place on October 11-16 in one of the largest air centers in Europe, Goodsky, at Special Forces University in Gudermes," TASS quotes the deputy head as saying.

The best athletes from all over the country will participate in the competition.